Roger Wilson Boone County Government Center is open in Columbia for voting Saturday/Sunday

You have an opportunity this weekend for no-excuse absentee voting in Boone County.

County clerk Brianna Lennon says the Boone County Government Center will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm. Counselor Lennon notes you’ll need to bring a photo ID with you, which can include a Missouri driver’s license, a passport or a military ID. That’s due to a state law.

The Roger Wilson Government Center is located at the corner of 9th and Ash in downtown Columbia.

You can also vote tomorrow from 10 am to 1 pm at the Centralia Public Library and on Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm at Columbia Mall.