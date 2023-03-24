Listen to KWOS Live
Gender bill moves ahead at Capitol

(AP) — Missouri youths no longer could receive gender-affirming treatments under a bill passed Thursday by the state Senate.

The bill, which now heads to the GOP-led House for consideration, would prohibit doctors from providing puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries to minors for the next four years. Minors already receiving treatment and intersex youths would be exempt from the ban.

Missouri senators also sent the House legislation that would require transgender girls and women to compete on boys’ and men’s K-12 and collegiate sports teams.

Schools that violate the rule would lose all state funding.

