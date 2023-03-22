Just Jeff’s closes popular south Columbia location

South Columbia’s popular Just Jeff’s location on Green Meadows has closed its doors permanently.

Owner Jeff Spencer posted the announcement on Facebook, saying they’ll keep the Business Loop location and Just Jeff’s catering business. They plan to merge the two crews together. Mr. Spencer says this is the best decision for the business moving forward, adding that they had little time for catering and little time for personal life.

Readers of “Inside Columbia” magazine voted Just Jeff’s as the best burger in town.

A 939 the Eagle reporter was at the restaurant during Saturday’s final day on Green Meadows, and customers were literally lined up to eat. It was packed inside.