A Jefferson City man who admits killing two people on Thanksgiving Day in 2019 has been sentenced to two life prison sentences. Cole County Judge Cotton Walker sentenced 30-year-old Torry Upchurch to the two life sentences on Monday afternoon, which is the sentence that was recommended by Cole County’s prosecutor. Upchurch admits killing 17-year-old Earle Key and 33-year-old Shantae Hill-Cook in separate incidents. Both were shot to death.