Missouri Senate gives preliminary approval to texting while driving bill

The Missouri Senate is close to final approval for a bill that would put more restrictions on texting while driving.

Senators gave preliminary approval to the bill on Tuesday. They need just one more ‘yes’ vote to send it to the Missouri House.

The bill would install harsher penalties for texting while driving in certain situations, such as in work zones and school zones.

Missouri currently only bans texting while driving for those under 21 years old. Missouri and Montana are the only two states without bans on texting while driving for everyone.