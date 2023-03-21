Roll carts coming to Columbia, following years of debate

Columbia’s city council has unanimously voted to approve a roll cart trash collection system that will take effect in one year.

The council approved the measure 7-0 at Monday night’s meeting.

Under the three-page ordinance that’s been approved, all residential curbside customers would receive a trash roll cart. You will choose between a 35-gallon, 65-gallon or 95-gallon cart. The 35-gallon cart will cost $12.87 per month, while the 65-gallon cart will be $17.37 a month. The 95-gallon cart would be $22.50 per month.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood tells council members that the purchase of roll carts and the lease of vehicles will cost the city about $3-million. Mr. Seewood says the money is available in this year’s budget.

The city will hire an education and communications consultant to implement an educational program to inform and educate customers on the roll cart changes. The cost of that is unknown. Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen tells 939 the Eagle that a request for proposal (RFP) will be issued.