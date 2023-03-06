Sen. Bernskoetter refiles teen killer bill

A 2009 Cole County murder is at the center of a bill that seeks to keep teen killers behind bars. Senator Mike Bernskoetter first filed the bill last year that would amend the current law to include teens convicted of second degree murder to the ‘no parole’ list. Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit is long time Mid – Missouri attorney …

15 – year old Alyssa Bustamante stabbed and beat her 9 – year old neighbor Elizabeth Olton to death. As the law, stands she could be eligible for parole in four years. Bernskoetter’s bill failed last session.