Solar farm debate continues in Callaway County

Some of your neighbors may be ‘takers’ when solar farm companies come around offering lucrative deals to set up the sites on rural Callaway County farmland. But Western District Commissioner Roger Fisher worries that many of those landowners could be left holding the ‘bag’ …

State Representative Mike Haffner has a bill that would protect rural property owners by stopping companies, like the Grain Belt Express, from using eminent domain to take their land for private projects.

Concerned landowners and lawmakers met this week to discuss potential energy projects in the county.