Statewide tornado drill is this morning at 10

You’ll hear tornado sirens this morning in Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton and across the state.

The annual statewide tornado drill will take place at 10 am, weather permitting. NOAA weather radios will be activated, and Boone County’s Office of Emergency Management says Boone County will be activating the outdoor warning siren (OWS) system.

939 the Eagle and all of our mid-Missouri Zimmer stations will be participating. Mizzou will also be participating. The university’s system, which includes alert beacons in buildings across campus, text messages and social media postings, will be activated.

Schools, businesses and homes are encouraged to participate in the drill by discussing tornado safety and sheltering in place.