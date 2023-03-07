Roll carts set to be voted on by Columbia’s city council in two weeks

Columbia’s city council is set to vote on March 20 on a proposed roll cart ordinance.

The council first-read the proposal Monday night and if it’s approved in two weeks, the roll cart system would become effective in March 2024. City officials say the reason for one year before the effective date is to allow for the delivery of collection vehicles.

Under the proposed three-page ordinance, all residential curbside customers would receive a trash roll cart. You’ll be able to choose a 35-gallon, 65-gallon or 95-gallon cart. The 35-gallon cart would be $12.87 per month, while the 65-gallon cart would be $17.37 per month. A 95-gallon cart would be $22.50 per month.

The city council’s proposed ordinance also says if the council approves the project, the city will hire an education and communications consultant to implement an educational program to inform and educate customers on the roll cart changes. 939 the Eagle has reached out to the city to try to obtain the consultant’s cost. We will update this story when we get that number from the city.