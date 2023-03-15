U.S. Attorney: Columbia man caught with more than 2,000 fentanyl pills

A Columbia man with a lengthy criminal history is jailed without bond this afternoon and remains in federal custody, after allegedly being caught at a Kansas City train station with 2,300 fentanyl pills.

Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old Walter Antwine Moore has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Kansas City.

The indictment also alleges that Moore, a convicted felon, had a loaded Glock 45-caliber handgun in his vehicle when he was arrested in January in northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph. Federal prosecutors say Moore has numerous prior convictions, including two convictions for robbery.

Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old Walter Moore has been indicted on four counts and remains in federal custody without bond. It’s unclear when Moore will be back in court.