Mizzou spring football game moved inside due to cold weather; will be closed to public

Mizzou football’s spring game has been moved indoors due to incoming frigid weather, and will be closed to the general public because of space limitations.

Mizzou Athletics made Wednesday’s announcement on social media, noting the spring game will be played at Devine Pavilion. MU notes Saturday’s forecast calls for morning lows in the 20s, frigid wind chills and strong winds.

“The decision to move practice inside was made in the best interest of fan and player safety and the need to maximize all 15 spring practice opportunities for team development,” the statement says.

Mizzou says the spring game will only be open to parents, recruits, former players and the news media. MU says a fan fest and autograph session will be rescheduled for later this spring.