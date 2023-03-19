UPDATE: Columbia infant death murder trial expected to be delayed

A man charged with killing his infant daughter in 2017 and placing her remains in a tire near Columbia’s North Providence road will appear in court on Monday morning.

30-year-old Staffone Fountain is charged in Boone County Circuit Court with first degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

Boone County Judge Kevin Crane has ordered Fountain to appear in court at 9 am Monday for a pre-trial conference. While Fountain’s jury trial is scheduled to begin on April 4, it is expected to be delayed. Boone County assistant prosecutor Susan Boresi tells 939 the Eagle that she’s had discussions with defense attorney Jennifer Bukowsky, and that both sides agree that more discovery needs to be done before the case is ready for trial.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones broke down several times at the podium in June 2022, when announcing the arrest of Fountain and the infant’s mother, Lavosha Daniels. The mother is charged in Boone County with abandonment of a corpse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Chief Jones says the infant, Samone Daniels, didn’t have a chance. Columbia Police have always said their main goal was to give the child a name and honor her memory.

Her remains were found near McKnight Tire.