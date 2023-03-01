UPDATE: Convicted mid-Missouri murderer to be executed by lethal injection this summer

A convicted double killer from mid-Missouri’s Randolph County will be executed in June.

42-year-old Michael Andrew Tisius was convicted of two counts of first degree murder and received two death sentences for the gruesome 2000 killings of Randolph County jailers Leon Egley and Jason Acton in Huntsville. Both jailers were shot to death execution-style in an effort to help Tisius’ former cellmate try to escape from jail. The inmate was unable to escape.

Tisius has filed numerous appeals, which have been rejected. The U.S. Supreme Court denied his petition for a writ of certiorari.

The Missouri Supreme Court has scheduled a June 6 execution date for Tisius. He’ll be executed by lethal injection at the maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre.