UPDATE: Court documents suggest Columbia man obtained 2300 fentanyl pills in Los Angeles

A federal affidavit provides new details into February’s arrest of a Columbia man who was caught with more than 2,300 fentanyl pills.

939 the Eagle News has obtained the seven-page affidavit from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which says suspect Walter Antwine Moore also goes by the alias “Malik Wali.” The DEA says Moore was on Amtrak’s #4 Southwest Chief that originated in Los Angeles in February. The affidavit says Los Angeles “is known as a ‘Source City’ for illegal controlled substances and numerous seizures and arrests have been made from this route.”

The document says Moore also became confrontational with Kansas City Police before his arrest at the KC Amtrak station, accusing police of harassing and profiling him.

The affidavit also outlines how authorities knew Moore was on the Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Kansas City. Court documents say authorities received a tip about Moore from someone who knows him.

The court documents also outline Moore’s criminal history in-detail. Moore has at least three previous convictions for robbery, controlled substances and domestic violence. The court documents say he’s also been arrested at least 17 times: five drug arrests, seven weapons arrests and five arrests for robbery.

They also mention two open cases against Moore, who remains jailed without bond. He’s in federal custody.