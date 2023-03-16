Missouri’s governor will speak at April’s Swift ribbon-cutting event

Missouri’s governor will travel to Columbia for April’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new $185-million Swift Foods plant.

Governor Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, tells 939 the Eagle that the governor plans to be on-hand for the April 6 ceremony.

The 325,000 square foot plant is located on Route B’s food corridor, near Como Smoke and Fire.

Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says the Swift plant will make Italian meats like prosciutto, salamis and pepperoni. She says Swift is expected to produce about 40-million pounds of meat products each year.

The Swift positions are expected to pay more than $50,000 annually. Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood has told 939 the Eagle that the project is exciting for the community and for job seekers, including what he describes as underemployed workers.