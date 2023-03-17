UPDATE: Missouri’s attorney general wants answers regarding now-closed Mexico/Fulton hospitals

939 the Eagle News has learned that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office has launched what’s known as a CID into the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals.

Bailey spokeswoman Madeline Sieren tells 939 the Eagle that a CID is a civil investigative demand and that it’s essentially a subpoena power that is reserved for the attorney general’s office. Ms. Sieren cannot elaborate on any details.

939 the Eagle News interviewed former Mexico hospital employee Marissa Hagedorn three weeks ago, and she told us that she has thousands of dollars in medical bills that she didn’t expect. Her two-year-old son has spina bifida.

Ms. Hagedorn and State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells us money was taken out of hospital employees’ checks for health care, but the company didn’t pay the insurance premiums.

“I mean, hurt and betrayed. It’s something that with my son’s diagnosis at birth and before birth, he has to have health insurance. He will always have medical bills,” Hagedorn told 939 the Eagle News in February.