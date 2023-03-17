Mid-Missouri physician charged with rape expected to request bond reduction

A Columbia doctor charged with raping a woman he met at the Black and Gold tavern in October is set to appear in Boone County Circuit Court Friday afternoon.

37-year-old Dr. Travis Birkhead is charged with rape and misdemeanor assault. Judge Kevin Crane has set bond at $1-million.

939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom for January’s emotional hearing, which ended with Dr. Birkhead crying on video and telling Judge Crane that he can’t afford $1-million. Birkhead says he’s missing his children’s birthdays.

Defense attorney Kevin O’Brien told the judge that day that the alleged victim wouldn’t leave Birkhead’s house that October night and “acted crazy.” Counselor O’Brien told Judge Crane that there was no sexual assault. Prosecutors paint a different picture, describing Dr. Birkhead as a danger to the community. They also say Birkhead is facing separate harassment charges in a case involving his ex-wife.

Online court records indicate Counselor O’Brien will request a bond reduction at today’s hearing. Birkhead remains in the Boone County jail.