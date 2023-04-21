Listen to KWOS Live
9,000 Missouri FFA members to hear from UM System president on Friday in Columbia

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, Truman the Tiger, Missouri Governor Mike Parson and several hundred people attend the October 19, 2022 ribbon-cutting for Columbia Regional Airport’s $23-million new terminal (file photo courtesy of city of Columbia’s Facebook page)

Thousands of Missouri FFA members will hear directly from UM System President Dr. Mun Choi at this evening’s final FFA convention event at Columbia’s Hearnes Center.

Approximately 9,000 FFA members from across Missouri are in town, wearing their blue jackets. President Choi will speak at 5:30 at the Hearnes Center.

Missouri’s FFA will install new officers during the final day of its two-day convention today. Discussions are also planned about farm management, dairy, food science and other topics.

Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) director Amy Schneider tells 939 the Eagle that while many hotel rooms are taken for tonight, limited hotel rooms are available. You can call (573) 874-CITY if you need hotel information.

The Missouri FFA tells 939 the Eagle that the direct economic impact to Columbia from the convention is about $1.5 million. Missouri FFA executive secretary Teresa Briscoe says today’s FFA members are tomorrow’s chemists, biologists and veterinarians.

