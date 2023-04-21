UPDATE: Moniteau County man charged for Wednesday’s high-speed pursuit

The man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit in mid-Missouri’s Moniteau and Cole counties on Wednesday is jailed without bond, after being charged.

48-year-old Kineth Lowe is charged with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm. Lowe allegedly led authorities on a chase on Highway 50 at speeds of close to one hundred miles per hour.

Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley says one California police officer sustained hand injuries while deploying spike strips. Sheriff Wheatley says Lowe has several warrants from other jurisdictions. Lowe will be arraigned Monday afternoon at 1:30 in Moniteau County Circuit Court.

State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed), who witnessed the pursuit and texted 939 the Eagle during it, says the suspect was driving a pickup truck and was driving at least 90 miles per hour. Representative Taylor says three state troopers were involved in the pursuit.