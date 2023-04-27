(AUDIO): Kansas City Sports Commission expects 300,000 people in town for NFL draft

More than 100,000 people are expected to be in Kansas City today, for day one of the 2023 NFL draft. It’s taking place at historic Union Station and the National World War I museum. The draft begins this evening at 7 and runs through Saturday.

Kansas City Sports Commission communications director Elliott Scott tells 939 the Eagle that everyone in Kansas City is talking about the draft.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Elliott-NFLdraft-1.mp3

“I’ve never experienced anything like it. You know we have big events, big sporting events that come to Kansas City every year but this is on an entirely new level,” Scott says.

The NFL draft experience begins today at noon and runs through 10 pm on the south side of the National World War I museum. Autograph sessions and photo opportunities will take place. Round one of the draft begins tonight at 7 on ABC and ESPN.

Mr. Scott says parking will be at a premium.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Elliott-NFLdraft-2.mp3

“Now that’s spread out throughout the entire day so it’s not 100,000 people there all at once. But certainly we hope to see at least 300,000 people through the course of the (NFL) draft,” says Scott.

Scott says you’ll be shocked at the size of the stage for the NFL draft.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Elliott-NFLdraft-3.mp3

“The draft stage is directly south of Union Station. It’s the biggest stage the NFL has ever created for a draft. The renderings don’t do it justice. It is massive,” Scott says.

A “Chiefs Kingdom Experience” is also planned all three days.

Mr. Scott says the NFL draft is providing the “City of Fountains” with global exposure that they couldn’t buy, with essentially millions of dollars of ad value equivalency.