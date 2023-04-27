(AUDIO): Mid-Missouri foster children and families to benefit from tonight’s fundraiser in Boonville

Officials from the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association (CMFCAA) are encouraging you to come out for tonight’s “Stomp Out Abuse” fundraiser at Boonville’s Cooper Ridge.

CMFCAA spokesman Gerry Tritz tells 939 the Eagle that there are about 500 children in foster care in Boone County.



“Come on out. And you’ll be helping foster kids and you’ll have a great time while doing it,” Tritz says.

This evening’s event is from 5:30 to 8 at Cooper’s Ridge. It includes a country-style buffet, a cash bar, music and a silent auction. There will also be miniature ponies. Mr. Tritz says the organization’s aim is leading foster children toward safety and permanency, ultimately to a forever home.

The CMFCAA is a one-stop shop for foster, adoptive and kinship families.

“These are kids who have had it rough. They’ve had a tough childhood. Like I’ve said, they’ve faced abuse or neglect and they’ve further been traumatized by being taken away from their biological parents,” says Tritz.

The cost of tonight’s event is $25. Cooper’s Ridge is just north of I-70 in Boonville.