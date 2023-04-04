(AUDIO): Mid-Missouri faces two potential severe weather threats today

The National Weather Service (NWS) says there is a conditional chance of severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon in mid-Missouri, including parts of Boone, Callaway, Audrain and Randolph counties.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Jayson Gosselin tells 939 the Eagle that they have low confidence that storms will even develop this afternoon.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/NWS-Jayson-1.mp3

“By conditional I mean it’s likely that storms don’t even form, at least in and around central and northeast Missouri. But … but, if they do, the environment is very favorable for severe weather,” Mr. Gosselin says.

He says if storms develop, very large hail and strong tornadoes are possible between 2-6 pm. Mr. Gosselin also says tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible late tonight into the overnight hours in mid-Missouri. He tells 939 the Eagle that storms could arrive in Columbia and Jefferson City between 11 tonight and 2 am.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/NWS-Jayson-2.mp3

“With that, we do expect thunderstorms kind of up and down that front. Exactly how many are severe or how widespread the severe weather is, that’s a little bit of a question mark. But I think the main threats with that would probably be wind and isolated tornadoes,” says Gosselin.

He says the storms will be fast-moving, expecting them to exit the 939 the Eagle listening area in about two hours. The NWS urges you to make sure to have at least one way to receive warnings.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information, and keep fresh batteries with your radio.