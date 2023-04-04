UPDATE: National Weather Service (NWS) updates severe storm potential timeframe

The National Weather Service (NWS) says there is still uncertainty about potential severe weather this afternoon in mid-Missouri.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Alex Elmore says Columbia is on the southern edge of the potential threat area, which also includes Mexico, Moberly and Paris, Missouri. Mr. Elmore says that if storms develop this afternoon, very large hail and tornadoes are possible between 2-6 pm.

The NWS says the 939 the Eagle listening area could also see tornadoes and hail during the overnight hours. Mr. Elmore says scattered thunderstorms are expected to arrive in Columbia and Jefferson City at about 11 tonight, and storms are expected to continue on and off through 5 or 6 am. Mr. Elmore tells 939 the Eagle that all severe weather threats are possible, including tornadoes.

You’ll want to make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, and you’re reminded to keep fresh batteries in your radio and keep it tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather information.