(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses closed Mexico hospital investigation and stoves on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) says he will hold people accountable involving his investigation into the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. General Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that his office’s investigation continues. General Bailey’s office is investigating allegations made by former Mexico hospital employee Marissa Hagedorn and State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) that money was taken out of employees’ checks for health care, but that the company didn’t pay the insurance premiums. Attorney General Bailey suggests his office is using the Missouri Merchandising Protection Act, and says the process is slow. But Bailey is vowing to hold people accountable. He also discussed the federal issue of stoves on the show: