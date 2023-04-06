Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrating its 100th anniversary

The state’s largest business organization is celebrating its 100th anniversary today at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is currently holding a new conference, where they’re being joined by Governor Mike Parson, House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) and other legislative leaders.

Governor Parson is issuing a proclamation honoring the 100th anniversary.

The Chamber was founded in the Missouri House hall, and now represents more than 75,000 employers across the state.