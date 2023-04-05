(AUDIO): Missouri’s governor tours deadly tornado site near Cape Girardeau

President Joe Biden is offering federal help to tornado-damaged southeast Missouri, where at least five people have been killed in a devastating tornado.

It happened in the small town of Glenallen, which is west of Cape Girardeau. Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the president’s call, while speaking to townspeople and reporters in Glenallen.



“I also would like to add that the President of the United States called me on the way here. Wanted to make sure that all the people here knew that he was thinking about them. Anything he could do to help, he offered those services. And he wanted me to especially thank all of the emergency people that were on the ground,” Parson says.

Audio is courtesy of our news partner KMIZ. Missouri state troopers say 87 structures in the area have been damaged from the tornado, with 12 of them destroyed. Governor Parson toured the devastation with state troopers, the state Department of Public Safety (DPS), and State Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Scott City).