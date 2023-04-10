(AUDIO): Mizzou atmospheric scientist Tony Lupo previews Boone County Lincoln Days

Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek will be the keynote speaker at next Monday evening’s (April 17) Boone County Lincoln Days event at Columbia’s Stoney Creek Inn and Resort. Dinner begins at 6, and the program starts at 6:30. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will be the special guest speaker. Mr. Ashcroft is running for governor. Mizzou atmospheric science professor Tony Lupo joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to preview the event. Mr. Lupo tells listeners that the speaking lineup for next week is impressive. He also says the 19th state senatorial seat is winnable, despite the fact Cooper County is no longer in the district. Former State Rep. Stephen Webber (D-Columbia) is expected to be the Democratic nominee, and he’s been raising money for the race. The seat has been in GOP hands since Kurt Schaefer (R-Columbia) unseated then-State Sen. Chuck Graham (D-Columbia) in 2008: