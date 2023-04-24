(AUDIO): State Sen. Travis Fitzwater (R-Holts Summit) discusses Senate GOP priorities and nuclear waste on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Sen. Travis Fitzwater (R-Holts Summit) says Missouri’s legislative Republicans are pushing an agenda that’s important to citizens. He says those items include protecting children, expanding busy I-70, approving a budget that funds priorities and initiative petition reform. Senator Fitzwater is also hopeful that the Senate will approve his bipartisan bill that asks Missouri’s congressional delegation to expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. Senator Fitzwater represents Callaway, Lincoln, Montgomery, Pike and St. Charles counties in the Missouri Senate. Senator Fitzwater joined us live on KWOS “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”: