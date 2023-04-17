Hooligan’s Poker Run for Brooklyn Smith

“On May 6 the Hooligan Charitable Riding Group would like to invite you and your friends to the all vehicle poker run for Brooklyn Smith! It’s going to be a great day for a wonderful cause!

Poker Run starts at 11am, Raffles, Games, Silent and Live Auction. It all starts and ends at Woody’s in Ashland. Come out and support a local family. More details to come.

As a 15-year-old, Brooklyn is a very active athlete, dedicated student, and big sister. She works tirelessly on her softball skills, and when she’s not teaching her little sister how to hit and run the bases, she’s usually watching college ball or making TikToks!

This summer, Brooklyn began experiencing excruciating pain in her joints, rapid weight loss, and was extremely fatigued. Her energy level dropped significantly. She didn’t look or feel like herself anymore.

After several days of testing at MU Health Care Children’s Hospital, Brooklyn was diagnosed with B Lymphoblastic Lymphoma. Scans revealed numerous lesions, covering her bones from her shoulders to her feet.

Brooklyn is ready for this battle, and will undergo chemotherapy treatments for just over two years. The road is long, but Brooklyn and her family know that they have one option. Win, no matter what.

Brooklyn has been a catcher for the past four years. She is a warrior on and off the field. And with the support of her family, friends, and teammates, she will win this fight!”