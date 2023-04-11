Jefferson City man who disappeared on this date in 1995 has never been found

Jefferson City Police are asking you for any information about the disappearance of a man who was last seen 28 years ago today (Tuesday).

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Douglas Brucks was last seen by his mother as she dropped him off at the Country Kitchen near Highway 54 to meet with an unknown individual.

He last spoke to his family on the phone 28 years ago today on April 11, 1995, saying he was “at the lake” and that “someone” was going to give him a ride home. His family hasn’t seen or heard from Brucks since that call.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jefferson City Crimestoppers at (573) 659-TIPS. Your identity will be protected.