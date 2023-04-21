Missouri Supreme Court sets August execution date for convicted murderer

An eastern Missouri man who kidnapped and beat a six-year-old girl to death with a brick almost 21 years ago will be executed in August.

The Missouri Supreme Court has scheduled an August 1 execution date for 45-year-old Johnny Johnson. Court documents indicate Johnson tried to rape six-year-old Casey Williamson after kidnapping her, before murdering her at an abandoned glass factory near Valley Park. Johnson also used a boulder to kill the girl, according to court documents.

The Associated Press reports Johnson was staying with friends in Valley Park when the murder happened.

Barring intervention from Governor Mike Parson, the U.S. Supreme Court or a federal judge, Johnson will be put to death by lethal injection on August 1.