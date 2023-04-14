Listen to KWOS Live
NWS: Hail and damaging winds are possible Saturday in mid-Missouri

Severe weather is possible across mid-Missouri on Saturday afternoon/evening (April 14, 2023 graphic courtesy of National Weather Service St. Louis Twitter page)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening across the 939 the Eagle listening area. That includes Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton.

Golf-ball sized hail and damaging winds are possible.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that tomorrow’s potential timeframe is from 4-10 pm. The bigger threat is areas to the east of Columbia and Jefferson City, which include Linn, New Florence, Montgomery City and Warrenton.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast and weather information and keep fresh batteries with your radio.

