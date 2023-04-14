Sentencing is today for Columbia psychologist convicted of sodomy

A Columbia psychologist convicted of sex crimes will be sentenced Friday morning in Boone County Circuit Court.

53-year-old Kurt Bumby was convicted in March on one count of second degree statutory sodomy, a class C felony. The jury recommends a seven-year prison sentence.

Judge Brouck Jacobs will sentence Bumby at 10 am. It’s unclear if Bumby will take the witness stand during his sentencing hearing. He will have the opportunity to address the court.

Because of his conviction, Bumby will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.