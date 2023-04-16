NWS: Saturday’s tornado near central Missouri’s Vichy had winds of 122-miles per hour

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield confirms an EF-2 tornado packing 122 mile-per-hour winds touched down Saturday afternoon near mid-Missouri’s Vichy. That’s about 50 miles southeast of Jefferson City, in Maries County.

The NWS in Springfield says five people sustained minor injuries, and there were no fatalities.

The NWS says multiple trees have been uprooted or snapped, and ABC-17’s Abby Landwehr reports about 30 homes in Maries County have been damaged. Abby also reports utility crews from Three Rivers Electric Cooperative and from Gasconade Electric worked this weekend to restore power across Maries County.

Zimmer Radio provided severe weather coverage Saturday afternoon on several of our mid-Missouri stations.