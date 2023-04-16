(AUDIO): Socket co-owner Carson Coffman and businesswoman Shelly Mayer preview ForColumbia on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

ForColumbia was founded in 2015 to bring Christians and churches together to serve the Columbia area side-by-side. Organizers say it’s a way to share God’s love. ForColumbia will take place this year on Saturday April 29. More than 1,400 volunteers are planning 102 projects, and at least 45 area churches will be involved. The churches include the Chinese Christian Church of Columbia, Jesus House and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church on Bernadette. Socket co-owner Carson Coffman and Columbia businesswoman Shelly Mayer joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” One of the projects volunteers will do is build a wheelchair ramp for a woman who lost both of her legs from diabetes complications. They’ll also re-roof and re-side an older Columbia woman’s home. The woman is wheelchair-bound: