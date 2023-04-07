Tornado victims named

The five people who were killed when a tornado that hit southeast Missouri town were inside a mobile home or adjacent camper that were destroyed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the names of the victims. Glenn Burcks, 62, lived in the mobile home in Glenallen. Susan Sullivan, 57, also lived there along with her 37-year-old nephew, James Skaggs.

Also killed were Sullivan’s 16-year-old granddaughter, Destinee Nicole Koenig of Sikeston, Missouri, and her boyfriend, 18-year-old Michael McCoy.