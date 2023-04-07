UPDATE: Murder charges being sought against Moberly Man for deadly crash

Missouri state troopers are seeking murder charges against a Moberly man for Thursday afternoon’s horrific deadly crash on Route M.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says the head-on crash happened at about 12:45, when a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Steven Garrett crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by a Moberly man head-on.

The crash killed a passenger in the second vehicle. She’s identified as 22-year-old Maya Stilwell, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garrett sustained moderate injuries in the crash, and remains hospitalized at Columbia’s University Hospital.