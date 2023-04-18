Transgender legislation advances at Mo Capitol

(AP) — Transgender girls and women would no longer be allowed to play on the same team as other girls and women under a bill passed Monday in Missouri’s Republican-led House.

Lawmakers voted to send the measure to the GOP-led Senate, which passed similar legislation earlier this year.

The ban would apply to student athletes in grade 6 through college, including teams at private schools. Public K-12 schools and colleges would lose state funding for allowing transgender girls to play sports with other girls.