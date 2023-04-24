UPDATE: Fulton Police say two motorists now dead, after collision with school bus

Fulton Police have identified the two motorists who were killed in Friday afternoon’s collision with a Fulton school bus.

Police say 19-year-old Myles Cook of Kansas City was traveling north on Westminster when his Nissan slid into the path of the bus that was southbound on Westminster. Fulton Police say Cook has died from his injuries at a Columbia hospital. They identify the passenger who was killed as 19-year-old Jordan Vokolek of Kansas City. Vokolek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fulton Police say three school bus passengers sustained minor injuries. The police investigation continues.