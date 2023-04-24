KWOS’ Roundtable Discussion on Media Bias

Join News Radio 950 KWOS and Wake Up Mid-Missouri’s Branden Rathert, as he hosts a one hour roundtable discussion regarding misinformation in the news. Join us for the one hour broadcast, starting Wednesday, April 26th at 6pm on 104.5FM News Radio 950AM.

Rathert will be joined by the following local professionals:

Curtis Varns – General Manager at KMIZ-TV (ABC17)

Mark Horvit – Faculty Group Chair, Journalism Professions at the University of Missouri

Gerry Stitz – Spent 30 years with the Jefferson City News Tribune (retired)

Brian Hauswirth – 93.9 The Eagle News Director