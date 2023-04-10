UPDATE: Missouri state troopers say unborn child of area woman killed in crash has also died

Missouri state troopers say the unborn child of a Moberly woman killed in Thursday afternoon’s horrific head-on crash has also died.

The Highway Patrol has updated its crash report with the information.

State troopers say the crash happened when 47-year-old Steven Garrett crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by a Moberly man head-on. The crash killed a passenger in the second vehicle, 22-year-old Maya Stilwell. Ms. Stilwell’s father-in-law, Dale Maylee, tells 939 the Eagle that his daughter-in-law was six-months pregnant. Mr. Maylee also tells us that a two-year-old female in the vehicle remains hospitalized at University Hospital, with moderate injuries. He says the two-year-old suffered a lacerated liver.

Randolph County Prosecutor Stephanie Luntsford tells 939 the Eagle that she’s waiting on the Missouri Highway Patrol to complete its investigation, before she makes a decision regarding charges in the deadly crash. The Patrol is seeking murder charges in the case.