Wash – U transgender center investigation

(AP) — An internal review has found allegations of improper care at a center for young transgender patients were “unsubstantiated,” after a former employee made claims of poor treatment — leading the state’s attorney general to investigate.

The former employee in February claimed Washington University Transgender Center is too quick to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones, does not do enough to educate parents and children before providing care, does not track negative side effects, and does not have adequate wraparound services for mental health care.

Washington University’s eight-week review found “allegations of substandard care causing adverse outcomes for patients at the Center are unsubstantiated,” according to a summary of the findings.

The former staffer’s allegations prompted Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey, to launch an investigation into the center.