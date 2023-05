A traffic stop that turned into a brief car chase lands several suspects in jail. Jefferson City police tried to pull over a car Friday night but the driver took off. After a few blocks, the driver and a passenger ran from the car .. the driver had a rifle. Two others in the car were arrested.

Then later another car cruising the area was stopped and the two who ran were inside that car. Several more suspects including some juveniles were taken into custody. Guns were found in both cars.