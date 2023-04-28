(AUDIO): Kansas City sports authorities say NFL draft crowds will help with momentum for World Cup

More than 100,000 football fans are expected to pack the grounds of Kansas City’s Union Station and the National World War I museum again today (Friday), for day two of the NFL draft.

Kansas City Sports Commission spokesman Elliott Scott says the NFL draft experience will again be on the museum’s south side.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Elliott-NFLdraft-5.mp3

“That’s things like concessions, interactive exhibits, games, autograph signings, all of that stuff will be on the south side. And then the north lawn is an additional viewing area into the draft theater,” Scott says.

The NFL draft experience opens again today at noon and runs through 10 pm. The draft’s rounds two and three begin at 6 pm and will air nationally on ABC and ESPN. Motley Crue will also perform tonight in Kansas City.

Meantime, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Alabama football coach Nick Saban and the Jonas Brothers are just some of the stars in Kansas City for the draft, a draft that’s also being watched by millions of people across the globe on television. Kansas City Sports Commission spokesman Elliott Scott tells 939 the Eagle that it’s helping Kansas City’s brand.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Elliott-NFLdraft-6.mp3

Kansas City has also been named as a 2026 World Cup host city. Missouri Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) has told 939 the Eagle that the 2026 World Cup will generate $695-million in economic activity for Missouri. Rizzo compares this to multiple Super Bowls over a 30-day period.