(AUDIO): Boone Electric Cooperative encourages other businesses to invest on Columbia’s Business Loop

Missouri’s first rural electric cooperative says they’re committed to staying at Columbia’s Rangeline and Business Loop intersection.

Boone Electric Cooperative recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new $29-million headquarters facility. It’s located just south of I-70.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Culley-Boone-1.mp3

“We’re committed long term. The board (of directors) made that clear several years ago when they made this decision that we are committed to this community, and what a better way to show it as to put this investment right in the middle of it,” Boone Electric general manager Todd Culley tells 939 the Eagle.

He hopes other companies will invest in the area around the Business Loop.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Culley-Boone-2.mp3

“So we are part of the beautification and improvement efforts that are going to continue around the Business Loop and I-70 area here for the next decade or so. And we hope that others look at the example that we have provided and follow suit,” Culley says.

Mr. Culley says the new cooperative campus will serve the area for decades to come. The new campus has three community rooms for the public to use. Culley encourages anyone who wants to reserve the rooms to call (573) 449-4181 or to check their website. Boone Electric has more than 30,000 members in a six county area: Boone, Audrain, Callaway, Howard, Monroe and Randolph.