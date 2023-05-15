(AUDIO): Missouri secretary of state and gubernatorial candidate Jay Ashcroft recaps 2023 session on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s GOP secretary of state and gubernatorial candidate Jay Ashcroft says Missourians don’t elect legislators for social media speeches but elect them to enact good policy. He’s disappointed with Friday’s chaos in the Missouri Senate, which featured GOP infighting. Ashcroft blames people putting politics ahead of policy. Secretary Ashcroft delivered a clear rebuke to the GOP-controlled Legislature on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. He says despite GOP supermajorities in both chambers, the Legislature did not deliver a parents bill of rights, a big tax cut and initiative petition reform. He says Republicans must stand up to the Democrats, who are outnumbered 111-51 in the House and 24-10 in the Senate: