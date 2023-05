The Columbia Chamber of Commerce has made the beautification of the I-70 and Highway 63 interchange a top priority. Residents have complained for years about trash and litter in that area. Others complain about panhandling in the area. Others want Columbia to consider what Warrenton and O’Fallon have done with their I-70 interchanges. Columbia Chamber president Matt McCormick tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that funding beautification efforts will be a public-private partnership: