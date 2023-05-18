(AUDIO): U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio) discusses AM radio, 2022 deadly train derailment and Santos on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio) chairs the powerful U.S. House Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill. He joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Congressman Graves tells listeners he supports bipartisan legislation to prevent automakers from eliminating AM broadcast radio in new cars, saying 90 percent of Americans are covered by an AM radio station or stations. He also says AM radio is critical in rural Missouri for emergency alerts, weather information and news. Congressman Graves also says crossings will be a key part of the final National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report on the deadly 2022 train collision and derailment in north-central Missouri’s Mendon in his district, and he also weighed in on the controversy surrounding embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-New York). Congressman Santos is charged in a 13-count federal indictment. Congressman Graves describes Congressman Santos as a “professional con man”: