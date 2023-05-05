(AUDIO): Foster care advocates thankful for mid-Missouri’s generosity

The president of the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association (CMFCAA) is thankful for the good turnout at a recent fundraiser aimed at stomping out abuse.

Deanna Alonso spoke to 939 the Eagle at Cooper’s Ridge near Boonville, which hosted the western-themed event.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Fostercare-1.mp3

“The reason why we do these type of things isn’t just for raising money of course for children who have experienced abuse and neglect, but also because we need to spread awareness,” Alonso says.

The CMFCAA’s aim is to lead foster children toward safety and permanency, ultimately to a forever home. The group says there are about 500 children in foster care in Boone County.

Meantime, Ms. Alonso says the worst poverty of all is not having a family. She speaks from experience.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Fostercare-2.mp3

“The truth of it is is abuse and neglect that children don’t often get a chance. My personal experience in foster care has proven that. I aged out of the system and it’s not a good thing whenever you don’t have support,” says Alonso.

She’s thanking mid-Missourians who attended their recent fundraiser at Cooper’s Ridge in Boonville. Alonso says every donation makes a difference.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Fostercare-3.mp3

“And you’ll see us a little bit more doing things like chili cookoffs or pancake breakfasts or whatever. And we just hope that people take note and collaborate with us in a way that can support kids that truly need us,” Alonso says.